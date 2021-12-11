TMC promises 'pothole-free' Kolkata roads if voted back to power in city polls 

If voted to power again in Kolkata’s upcoming civic polls, the Trinamool Congress promises a ‘pothole-free’ city in its ‘vision document’ (read manifesto) released on Saturday.

The party also promises to achieve “zero blockage of drains” to tackle waterlogging, and to have “zero dark spots” in the city.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been steered by the Trinamool political leadership for the last two consecutive terms. It also had a five-year stint during 2000-2005.

After the parties in Opposition -- the BJP, the Left, and the Congress -- released their lists of promises to Kolkata’s voters for the upcoming civic polls, the Trinamool leaders, on Saturday, released their 'vision document'.

The party manifesto puts forward its promises under 10 different heads that cover the city's drainage and sewerage, roads, water supply, garbage management, civic amenities, education, health, welfare schemes, municipal governance, and promotion of culture and tourism.

Unmaintained stretches of roads, lanes and pavements is a problem in many parts of the city.

“White topping of the major thoroughfare and blacktopping of all tertiary roads across the city in phases over the next 5 years. Advanced road repair technology to be used for regular maintenance.”

A usual scene in Kolkata is waterlogged streets after heavy showers.

The document promises: “To combat increased water-logging due to change in pattern of rainfall, experts from reputed institutes will be consulted to find sustainable and scientific solutions. Existing pumping stations and sewer lines will be upgraded along with procurement of 200 pumps.”

The document further adds that there will be “regular mechanised desilting and cleaning drives for ‘zero blockage’ of the water inlets in addition to the covering of open drains with tiles and precast slabs”.

An interesting promise is “zero dark spots” that would be strived for by ensuring “regular inspection and timely replacement of defunct lights with LED lights”.

Besides the usual civic issues, the list of promises includes the promotion of electric vehicles, building SHE toilet complexes and accessible infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

Check out latest videos from DH: