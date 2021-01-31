TMC's health scheme a hoax: BJP's Rajib Banerjee

TMC's health scheme a hoax: BJP's Rajib Banerjee

He was speaking at a rally here where Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present

PTI
PTI, Howrah,
  • Jan 31 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 14:39 ist
Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said on Sunday there is no need for the ruling Trinamool Congress to remain in power as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of development work has already been undertaken by it.

Also read: Rajib Banerjee, other rebel TMC leaders join BJP in Delhi

Speaking at a rally here where Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present, Banerjee, who quit the TMC two days ago, claimed that the 'Swasthya Sathi' card, a free medical insurance scheme of Rs five lakh for each family in the state, is a "hoax".

"The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government's annual budget," Banerjee said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TMC
BJP
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 