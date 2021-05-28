Top TMC leaders held in Narada case granted interim bail

Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to three senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former leader of the party Sovan Chatterjee who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting operation case.
The leaders are not allowed to give press interviews on the case and they will join the probe virtually.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar
No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests
Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave
Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity
Five key battles in the Champions League final
Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message