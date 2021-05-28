Top TMC leaders held in Narada case get interim bail

Top TMC leaders held in Narada case granted interim bail

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 13:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to three senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former leader of the party Sovan Chatterjee who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting operation case.

The leaders are not allowed to give press interviews on the case and they will join the probe virtually.

More to follow...

calcutta high court
Trinamool Congress
Narada Scam
West Bengal

