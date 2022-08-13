Transit homes: Meghalaya's hope to curb maternal deaths

Meghalaya government has set up "transit homes" for pregnant women in 80 public health centres in order to check maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.

The transit homes have been set up by the government under the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme.

Inaugurating a similar transit home at a PHC in Asanang under Rongram block in West Garo Hills district on Friday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said safe motherhood scheme tries to create a full 360 degree support for the mother as the government made it a mission to focus on the health of every single mother and children in order to bring down the MMR and IMR. "The transit facilities will help to promote institutional deliveries and thereby check maternal mortality rate," he said.

The State Health Policy 2021 has identified Maternal mortality to be of a major concern having 248 maternal deaths in the year 2020-21. A document prepared by the state government said that MMR in Meghalaya was 197 (per one lakh delivery), which was 43 in states like Kerala. Institutional delivery in Meghalaya was found abysmally low at 51.4 per cent. Infant mortality rate was found 30 (per 1000 live births), against six in Kerala.

Sangma, however, said that the maternal deaths have come down by 35% in the last six months compared to previous year. “The Infant mortality is at 29 points against the national average of 28 for the year 2020-21. We strive to bring it down to less than the national average soon,” he added.

Sangma said that the scheme has four main components --setting up of transit home for high risk mothers to provide them food and space for their kids, arranging transport for pick up and drop of mothers and their family members, encourage husbands or family members with financial assistance to accompany the mother and stay with them and award for the best performing village under each PHC – once in a year. A sum of Rs. 36 crores have already been earmarked for the scheme, Sangma said.