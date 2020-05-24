Translocation study on as tiger numbers boom in Chandrapur

Translocation study on as tigers increase in Chandrapur

  • May 24 2020, 03:05 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 03:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra forest department will carry out a study on shifting tigers from Chandrapur, over 250 kilometres from here, to other parts of the state to reduce man animal conflict, state minister Sanjay Rathod said on Saturday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-Wildlife Maharashtra (PCCF) Nitin Kakodakar said such a move is also called "conservation translocation".

After a review meeting of forest officials, Rathod said there were 312 tigers, of which 160 were in Chandrapur itself, and another 12 tigers in a 5 kilometre radius around the district.

"To reduce man-animal conflict, I have asked forest officials to carry out a study to check the feasibility of shifting tigers from Chandrapur to other areas," he said.

Kakodakar told PTI the number of tigers had increased in Chandrapur, and so had the number of human deaths due to attacks by the big cats.

"At present, there are 200 tigers in Chandrapur, and another 60 cubs will be added to the population in the next year. We have to think in terms of managing their population so there is a proposal in consideration to shift some of them," he said. 

Chandrapur
Maharashtra
Tigers

