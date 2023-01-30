Tributes pour in as mortal remains of Naba Das reaches hometown from Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Mortal remains of Naba Das reach hometown

Thousands of people on Monday bade a tearful adieu to western Odisha's popular leader Naba Kishore Das, who was gunned down by a police officer the day before, as his mortal remains reached here from Bhubaneswar.

Many shops, business establishments and educational institutions in the district remained closed during the day, with locals pouring out on the streets to shower flowers on the hearse carrying the departed leader's remains, which drove through the streets of Jharsuguda town on its way to his home.

Das died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, hours after he was shot by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Slogans such as 'Naba Das amar rahe' (Naba Das to remain immortal) filled the air, with several supporters of the leader seeking death sentence of the accused.

Earlier on Monday, a formal guard of honour was accorded to the Odisha's health and family welfare minister, following which his mortal remains were flown to his hometown.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the leader's residence, where people from different walks of life had also gathered to pay homage to the 60-year-old leader, who dominated the political landscape in western Odisha for at least three decades.

The BJD leader's son Vishal and daughter Dipali were seen breaking down as friends, supporters, colleagues and common people visited their home to condole the leader's demise.

The Odisha government had on Sunday evening announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed minister.

His portfolio has been allocated to cabinet colleague Niranjan Pujari.

