Tripura seeks Bangladesh's help to rescue abducted workers, three NLFT militants arrested

Security forces in Tripura sought Bangladesh's help to rescue three persons, who were abducted by suspected NLFT militants on Monday and were reportedly taken into the neighbouring country.

Police in Tripura on Wednesday said that the special operation was being taken up in a coordinated manner by security forces on both sides in order to rescue the three, who were engaged in work to fence the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"Our security forces are in touch with Bangladesh authorities for the rescue of the three abducted persons. However, the security forces will not cross their territory," said a statement issued by Tripura police on Wednesday.

Police on Tuesday night picked up three suspected cadres of NLFT, a banned militant group and subsequently arrested them for their alleged involvement in the abduction.

The three were abducted at gunpoint from Maldakumar Para area under Ganganagar police station in Dhalai district in South Tripura when they were levelling the ground to lay the fence.

Tripura shares about 856-km of the 4,096km-long Indo-Bangladesh border and some portions are still unfenced in South Tripura. This helps the militants cross border smugglers and illegal migrants to enter India.

The abduction of the three raised questions about the role of BSF, which mans the stretch of the border.