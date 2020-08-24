Tripura's Covid-19 caseload rises to 8,920

Tripura's Covid-19 caseload rises to 8,920

PTI
PTI, Agatala,
  • Aug 24 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 15:16 ist
A student from Tripura wears a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: DH File Photo

Tripura's Covid-19 caseload rose to 8,920 as 200 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 73, a health department official said on Monday.

A 73-year-old patient died at Agartala Government Medical College here on Sunday, the official said.

The new Covid-19 cases were reported from West Tripura (83), Sepahijala (59), North Tripura (15), Dhalai (16), Khowai (9), Gomati (8), Unakoti (6) and South Tripura district (4).

Of the total 8,920 Covid-19 cases, 2,488 are active cases, as 6,341 people have recovered from the disease, 73 people have died and 18 have migrated to other states.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Tripura has so far tested 2,43,616 samples for Covid-19, the official added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA of Badharghat, Mimi Majumder has tested positive for Covid-19. She has been admitted to Agartala Government Medical College.

She is the second legislator to test Covid-19 positive as earlier Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, MLA, Dhananjoy Tripura had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now recovered from the disease.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tripura
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 