Truth behind train accident must come out: Mamata

The “truth” behind the train accident must come out, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – also a former railways minister, said on Tuesday, amid political statements being made around CBI’s probing of the Balasore train accident.

“I want the truth to come out… truth must come out… truth must not be suppressed. So many lives lost, so many people died,” Banerjee, who visited Odisha to see the injured passengers admitted in the state, told reporters at Cuttack.

On Monday, Banerjee had said that the people should know the truth concerning the train accident, but had questioned CBI’s credentials in probing railway accidents, citing past experience.

The Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the railway board’s recommendation of CBI for probing the train accident at Odisha’s Balasore.

BJP-Bengal’s leader Suvendu Adhikari, had on Monday asked why the ruling party in Bengal has an issue with the CBI probing the railway accident.

Banerjee visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. In Cuttack, 57 of the injured from Bengal are under treatment. In Odisha, 97 patients are under treatment.

The chief minister added that 103 bodies of passengers from Bengal, who died in the accident, have been identified, while 31 are missing, as of now. After Odisha’s visit, the chief minister also visited the Medinipur Medical College & Hospital in Bengal, where 61 people are being treated.

The chief minister, earlier, had announced the compensation, jobs, and support with food items, for the affected families – ones who lost their members, for the injured, and for the travellers who are facing the trauma. Two ministers from Bengal – Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Shashi Panja, also visited injured people admitted in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.