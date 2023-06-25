Two crushed to death by tanker in Jharkhand

Two persons were crushed to death by a speeding tanker in Jharkhand’s East Singbhum district on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred on National Highway 49 at Khandamouda, around 80 km from here, under the Barsol Police Station limits when the tanker rammed into a roadside restroom where the two persons were standing at that time, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kulldeep Toppo told PTI.
Also Read | Road crash in UP leaves police personnel dead
The driver of the tanker lost control over the vehicle as he was probably in a state of drowsiness in the morning and ran over two persons, the SDPO said.
He also said the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.
The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.
Local residents assembled on the accident site and were demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'
Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror
Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?
Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’
Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!
Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds
Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC