Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam

A dispute over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area snowballed into a group clash

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 13:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least two people were killed and 22 others injured, most of them seriously, in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, police said.

A dispute over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area snowballed into a group clash with belligerents attacking each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons, a police officer said.

The injured people were first taken to Sontoli Primary Healthcare Centre, from where 17 of the seriously injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

A police team has been deployed in the area and strict vigil is being maintained, he added.

Assam
Crime
Police

