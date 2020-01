Two students of Visva Bharati, a Central University in West Bengal, were allegedly attacked late on Wednesday night near the campus by ABVP members for participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

ABVP leadership has denied the allegation. Two persons have been arrested in the case on Thursday.

The repeated calls to the Visva Bharati V-C went answered. According to students, ABVP members assaulted them for taking part in anti-CAA protests inside the campus.