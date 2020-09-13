Two-year-old girl among 35 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram

Mizoram reported 35 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 1,414, an official said.

Among the new patients were a two-year-old girl, and two truckers who came to the state from Punjab and Assam, he said.

There are 591 active cases in the state at present while 823 people have recovered from Covid-19, the official said.

Of the new cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl, four from Lunglei and three from Kolasib, he said.

All the 35 patients were in quarantine when they were found Covid-positive, he added.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate is 58.21 per cent.

The state has so far tested 49,091 samples for Covid- 19.