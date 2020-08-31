Unlock 4: Metro services to resume in Kolkata from September 8

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that Metro Rail services in the state will resume in a graded manner from September 8.

The development comes a few days after the state government urged the Railway Ministry to resume Metro and local train services in Bengal in a graded manner maintaining all health protocols.

Kolkata Metro authorities said that they are waiting for the detailed standard operating procedure from the Railway Ministry.

“We are waiting for the guidelines. After we have received it, we will sit for a discussion with the state government and discuss issues such as crowd management at the platform and at entrances,” said Kolkata Metro Spokesperson Indrani Mukherjee.

The state government also that it will enforce complete lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12 to curb the spread of Covid-19. Earlier Home Ministry in its unlock 4 guidelines had said that Stated and Union Territories will not impose lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre.

The state government also extended the lockdown in containment zones till September 30. It stated that school, colleges, educational ad coaching institutions will remain closed till the same date.

Open-air theatres with effect from September 21, 2020, will open with necessary permission from local authorities.