VHP warns of 'dire consequences' after Jharkhand girl's death

A day after a teenager succumbed to burn injuries in Jharkhand’s Dumka, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday warned of “dire consequences”. The Hindu girl was set on fire by a Muslim man for ignoring his advances. The VHP said it was a ‘jihadi’ act of terror. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal termed the minor’s murder an act of ‘love jihad’, and asked till when will Hindus suffer. “Where are the chief minister and the home minister of the state? The VHP condemns in strictest terms. Don’t force Hindus to take steps for our own protection, the consequences will be grave,” Bansal said in a video.

On the other hand, the NCW took cognisance of the incident and wrote to Jharkhand’s Director General of Police to look into the matter and ensure a fair investigation in a time-bound manner.

The NCW said that they have also written to the Superintendent of Police in Dumka, and asked that action be communicated within seven days.

Bansal said the VHP is calling out to the state administration to not allow such incidents. “Today, workers of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal will protest across Jharkhand, and demand the answers of the questions of people,” he said. “The girl died a brutal death in her own house; this is the situation when the Muslims are a minority, difficult to imagine what would happen if they were not.”