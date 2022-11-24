Violence in Shillong: Police booth torched, bus attacked in protest against Mukroh firing

Unidentified persons in Meghalaya's capital Shillong resorted to violence by torching a traffic police booth and attacking a city bus on Thursday, apparently to protest the killing of five Meghalaya residents due to firing by Assam police and forest guards on Tuesday at Mukroh village along Assam-Meghalaya border.

Miscreants also tried to set the bus on fire but security forces stopped them as tension prevailed in Shillong on Thursday. Police resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the mob.

The incident took place at a time a delegation of the Meghalaya government was in New Delhi to apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation following Tuesday's firing.

Following the firing, a vehicle with an Assam registration number was set on fire on Tuesday while stones were pelted at some other vehicles. The Assam government has stopped all Shillong-bound vehicles at Jorabat near Guwahati as part of precautionary measures. Mobile internet has remained shut in Shillong and parts of Meghalaya.