Visva Bharati appoints full-time registrar after gap of six years

  • Dec 17 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 15:40 ist
Visva Bharati campus. Credit: Visva Bharati website (https://visvabharati.ac.in/index.html)

Visva Bharati, which had been functioning without a full-time registrar for six years, has recently appointed retired Army colonel Ashis Agarwal to the post.

Agarwal took over from officiating registrar Ashok Kumar Mahato earlier in the week, the university said in a notification.

A senior faculty member said Dr D Gunasekaran was the last full-time registrar of Visva Bharati. He had stepped down on August 31, 2015 to join as registrar of IIT-Bhubaneswar.

