Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: University authorities

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in Aug 17 violence

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 18 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 21:51 ist
Visva Bharati vandalism. Credit: WB Governor Twitter handle

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university.

It said the university will remain shut until the perpetrators and TMC leaders who took the "lead" are booked.

Blaming TMC MLA Naresh Bauri and two other party leaders for the violence, it said the "university authorities will seek a CBI inquiry into the incident".

"Unless the miscreants, who committed vandalism along with TMC leaders at the lead, are booked and until we are at ease through the creation of condition in which the members of the university are free from bodily harm and humiliation, Visva Bharati would remain closed."

Visva-Bharati University
CBI probe
TMC

