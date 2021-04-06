WB polls: TMC candidate from Arambagh allegedly assaulted

TMC candidate from Arambagh constituency Sujata Mondal was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers on Tuesday. Local BJP leadership denied the allegations.
WB: Clash erupts b/w TMC & BJP supporters in Arambag, as voting in assembly elections is underway
In Arandi-I area here, we've minority, SC voters who love Mamata Banerjee. Goons of BJP threatened & tortured women voters last night: Sujata Mondal, TMC candidate from Arambagh pic.twitter.com/EqUVoAzBiA
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
More to follow...
