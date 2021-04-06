WB:TMC candidate from Arambagh allegedly assaulted

WB polls: TMC candidate from Arambagh allegedly assaulted

Local BJP leadership denied the allegations

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 12:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

TMC candidate from Arambagh constituency Sujata Mondal was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers on Tuesday.  Local BJP leadership denied the allegations.

 

More to follow...

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC
BJP

