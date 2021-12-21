'We work on land, not in the sky,' says Mamata as Trinamool heads for clean sweep in Kolkata civic polls

The Trinamool Congress is registering a clean sweep in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, early counting trends suggest.

In the municipal body, comprising 144 wards, the Trinamool candidates led (including victories) in over 130 wards, with the opposition parties - BJP, Congress, Left and independents decimated to single-digit presence.

Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the victory the verdict of the people. She added that the mandate will help Trinamool to work for the development of the people and the party will work more humbly.

The Trinamool is also observing the result under the the framework of national politics as the BJP, the Congress and the CPI(M) are important players at a national level.

Mamata said that the victory is also a victory in the national context as these parties contested the election but were defeated by voters.

She added that the ‘landslide’ victory is because “we are the son, the daughter of the soil” and work “on land”, and do not suggest “working in the sky”, indirectly hitting at the absence of ground-support for the parties in the opposition, especially the BJP.

The Trinamool leader added that Kolkata is now the safest city and her intention now is to see a more beautified Kolkata, and further development of the urban, semi-urban and rural pockets.

