Work on land, not in sky: Mamata as TMC set for KMC win

'We work on land, not in the sky,' says Mamata as Trinamool heads for clean sweep in Kolkata civic polls

Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the victory the verdict of the people

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 13:04 ist
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress is registering a clean sweep in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, early counting trends suggest.

In the municipal body, comprising 144 wards, the Trinamool candidates led (including victories) in over 130 wards, with the opposition parties - BJP, Congress, Left and independents decimated to single-digit presence.

Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the victory the verdict of the people. She added that the mandate will help Trinamool to work for the development of the people and the party will work more humbly.

The Trinamool is also observing the result under the the framework of national politics as the BJP, the Congress and the CPI(M) are important players at a national level.

Mamata said that the victory is also a victory in the national context as these parties contested the election but were defeated by voters.

She added that the ‘landslide’ victory is because “we are the son, the daughter of the soil” and work “on land”, and do not suggest “working in the sky”, indirectly hitting at the absence of ground-support for the parties in the opposition, especially the BJP.

The Trinamool leader added that Kolkata is now the safest city and her intention now is to see a more beautified Kolkata, and further development of the urban, semi-urban and  rural pockets.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Trinamool Congress
TMC
India News
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 