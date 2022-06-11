Bengal BJP chief arrested on way to violence-hit Howrah

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar arrested on way to violence-hit Howrah

Violence rocked parts of Howrah on Friday following the inflammatory remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 11 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 15:53 ist
Security personnel try to maintain law and order as a vehicle is allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he tried to visit violence-hit Howrah district, police said.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu, they said.

"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.

Violence rocked parts of Howrah on Friday following the inflammatory remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sukanta Majumdar
BJP
West Bengal
India News
Prophet Mohammed remarks

What's Brewing

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 