West Bengal Governor Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata clash on Twitter over Ram temple

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday got involved in a twitter spat with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her “silence” on the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dhankhar took a swipe at the Chief Minister by accusing her of remaining silent on the occasion due to appeasement policies.

Governor also said that celebration of the “historic day” will take place at the Raj Bhavan at 6.30 pm.

“ Long wait over-thanks to historic judicial verdict. Appeasement Silence Stance @MamataOfficial resonates. Ram Sita in our Constitution,” Dhankhar in a tweet.

The Chief Minister, however, chose not to address the issue directly. Earlier in the day without directly mentioning the Ram temple issue she said that the legacy of unity and diversity in the country must be protected at all cost.

“Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai/Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!/Mera Bharat Mahaan/Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!” tweeted Mamata.

The development comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony at Ayodhya.