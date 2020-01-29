West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves Calcutta University following students’ stir

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday was prevented by a section of students protesting against the controversial CAA from attending the annual convocation of the Calcutta University.

Calling him an agent of the BJP, the students gheraoed the governor’s car and shouted ‘go back’ for his pro-CAA stance at Najrul Mancha auditorium, where an event was held to confer honorary D Litt on Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

Later in the day, the governor described the protest demonstration as “stage-managed” and said that there was “total failure of the state machinery to maintain law and order.” “This happens to the constitutional head. Where are we heading,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

‘Would like to work with govt’

Speaking at the event, Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has offered him an opportunity to collaborate on its welfare schemes.

Banerjee said that he will conduct an in-depth study of the West Bengal government’s schemes before taking a decision on the state government’s offer to work together.

“They (West Bengal Government) are giving opportunities. There is no lack of opportunities here. Let’s see what I can do,” said Banerjee.

Addressing the gathering at another event here, the economist said that the fear of any kind of “takeover by Muslims in India was baseless since the minorities in US and India are not in a dominant position.”