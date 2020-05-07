West Bengal govt insensitive towards demands of migrant labourers: Adhir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being insensitive towards the demands of migrant labourers, tourists and students from West Bengal stuck in different states of the country due to the lockdown.

He claimed that the West Bengal governemnt has not asked for any special train other than the two that have arrived carrying migrant workers from Rajasthan and Kerala.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said he has talked with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday about more trains to be given for West Bengal to bring stranded people from other states, claiming that he was told that the state government is yet to ask for any more special train for the purpose.

One train from Ajmer in Rajasthan and another from Ernakulam in Kerala have brought around 2,500 stranded people of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee dispensation of insensitivity towards the needs of these people, Chowdhury claimed that he has been told that the West Bengal government has not so far asked for any additional special train from the railways for bringing back stranded labourers, pilgrims, tourists and students from other states.

"I am leaving no stones unturned to urge the Railway ministry to arrange for special trains to bring these people back to Bengal, but I am disappointed with the state government's lack of interest in doing so," Chowdhury, a former minister of state for Railway, said.