West Bengal govt makes it mandatory for employees to attend office during March 28, 29 trade union strike

Reacting to a call given by central trade unions for a countrywide strike on March 28 and 29, the West Bengal government has issued a memorandum stating that its offices will remain open, and unauthorised absence by employees may invite a show-cause, and they may have to lose salary for the day (or days), concerned.

The Mamata Banerjee led government has maintained a strong stand against bandhs, strikes, closely associated with the Left organisations. The Left has ruled Bengal for over three decades.

The memorandum issued on Saturday states that in view of the call for a 48-hour nationwide strike, it has decided that all state government offices, including ones provided with grants-in-aid, will remain open, and all employees will report for duty on 28 and 29 March.

Also Read | Trade unions give call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

“It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the 1st half or in the 2nd half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates,” the memorandum states.

The absence of employees will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible. Exceptional grounds for absence are hospitalisation of the employees, bereavement in the family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to 25 March, or employees who had been on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned prior to 25 March.

The memorandum adds that employees will be show-caused and will be asked to offer an explanation for the unauthorised absence on March 28 and 29 or on any of the two dates. Only a satisfactory response will be considered.

If the absence is without exceptions stated, “and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible” for the day(s) concerned. If the employees, who are served a show-cause notice, do not respond, then they will be liable to disciplinary action.

Watch latest videos by DH here: