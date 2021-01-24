West Bengal minister hospitalised after chest pain complaint

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state cooperative minister Arup Roy was on Sunday hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, health department sources said. Roy (60), MLA from Howrah Madhya, who had been complaining of uneasiness since Saturday, was rushed to the hospital in the southern part of the city this morning, they said.

He is under observation as the doctors have prescribed him "total rest", a senior official of the hospital said. "We have conducted several tests on the minister. We are waiting for the results. At the moment his condition is stable. He is under observation," he said.