West Bengal youths come up with unique way to help needy patients get medicines amid Covid-19 pandemic

What started as a discussion on Facebook has become a unique initiative to provide free medicines to needy people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. About a few months back a group of youths in the Madhyamgram town of North 24 Paraganas district came up with an idea of setting up ‘medicine drop boxes’ in the town where people can donate unused medicines whose expiry dates are not over for needy patients.

They got in touch with the local Madhyamgram Municipality and set up a medicine drop box at the entrance of its office and few other places in the town. A phone number is printed onto the box so that people can get in touch with the volunteers if they want to contribute more in future.

Initially, the move did not evoke much response, but now it has gained considerable momentum. Much to the joy of volunteers the drop boxes are now full with essential medicines ranging from common cold and fever to blood pressure, thyroid and blood sugar. The volunteers said that there are weeks when medicines worth up to Rs 10,000 are being donated in one or two drop boxes.

If someone is willing to contribute but unable to put the medicines in drop boxes themselves, they they can call up the volunteers who will collect the medicines from their homes.

They have also roped in local doctors. After collection the medicines are sent to local doctors who prescribe them to patients.

“We just want to help needy people in this time of crisis. Now several NGOs are also donating medicines. We are holding medical camps to provide them to patients,” said Surajit Chowdhry, one of the members of the Facebook group.

The move has earned lavish praise from locals and the authorities of the Madhyamgram Municipality.

“When the members of the Facebook group approached us with the idea we found it to be very unique and readily gave permission to set up medicine drop boxes in the area,” said Rathin Ghosh, Chairman of the municipality.