Why is PM Modi silent? ask Rahul Gandhi, local organisations in violence-hit Manipur

More than 100 people have been killed and over 50,000 others rendered displaced since May 3 while nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army are struggling to restore peace in Manipur.

The volatile situation has not only triggered demand for President's rule in the BJP-ruled state but raised questions about why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet made any statement about the situation or an appeal for restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

Slamming the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the "Prime Minister failed India and is completely silent."

BJP’s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence & restore peace. Let’s shut this ‘Nafrat ka… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2023

"BJP's politics of hatred had burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than 100 people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent," Rahul tweeted on Thursday.

Gandhi said that an all-party delegation must be sent to Manipur to end the cycle of violence and restore peace. "Let's shut this Nafrat Ka Bazaar and open a Mohabbat Ka Dukaan in every heart in Manipur," he further tweeted.

Rahul's attack on the PM over the Manipur situation came on the day the BJP government in the state further extended the ban on mobile and broadband internet by another five days, till June 20. An order issued by the state home department said the ban was further extended as a report by the director general of police stated that firing and arson was still on in the state. The ban on mobile and broadband internet has been in force since May 3 when the clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki tribes started over the former's demand for ST status.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur between May 29 and June 1 and held discussions with organisations representing both the Kuki and the Meiteis and appealed for giving peace a chance, at least for 15 days. But the violence continued during Shah's visit and thereafter.

This led the Opposition Congress and some local organisations to question why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not issue a statement or an appeal for peace in the state. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had several times asked why Modi remained silent even as the PM repeatedly claimed his special love for the Northeast and referred to the region as the country's Astalaxmi.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a Kuki organisation, also asked why the Prime Minister was silent even as the central forces failed to protect the lives of the innocent people, particularly the tribals.

Meanwhile, leaders of 10 Opposition parties in Manipur visited New Delhi on Thursday and sought an appointment with Prime Minister Modi. "Whether they get to meet him (the PM) is not yet known. But what is known is that the pain, distress and agony of the people of Manipur continues. Reconciliation will be a heroic, collective task," Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Thursday.