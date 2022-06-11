Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?: Mamata on stir

'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?' Mamata vows parties behind Howrah violence to be punished

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 13:10 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

As violence struck parts of West Bengal in the aftermath of remarks by former BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at political parties causing the 'riots'.

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP?," she tweeted.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Also Read | Situation in Bengal's Howrah 'peaceful'; Sec 144 CrPC remains imposed, internet services suspended

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Commoners suffered as roads and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.

