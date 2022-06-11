'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?' Mamata vows parties behind Howrah violence to be punished

As violence struck parts of West Bengal in the aftermath of remarks by former BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at political parties causing the 'riots'.

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP?," she tweeted.

আগেও বলেছি, দুদিন ধরে হাওড়ার জনজীবন স্তব্ধ করে হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা ঘটানো হচ্ছে । এর পিছনে কিছু রাজনৈতিক দল আছে এবং তারা দাঙ্গা করাতে চায়- কিন্তু এসব বরদাস্ত করা হবে না এবং এ সবের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা হবে। পাপ করল বিজেপি, কষ্ট করবে জনগণ? — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 11, 2022

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Commoners suffered as roads and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.