Wife of IAS officer G Krishnaiah moves SC against Anand Mohan's release

The wife of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, who was lynched in 1994 by a mob led by former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, has approached the Supreme Court against premature release of the politician from prison.

The plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of G Krishnaiah, contended that life imprisonment is awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and it would be beyond the application of remission.

The plea submitted that life imprisonment handed down to the gangster-turned-politician meant incarceration for his entire natural course of life.

Also Read: Anand Mohan's release points to new caste equations being tried in Bihar: Experts

Mohan was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules.

On Friday evening, facing opposition fire over the release of Anand Mohan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the decision was based on the Centre's 'Model Prison Manual 2016'.

While referring to a book he carried with him, he said: "This is a book on model prison manual 2016. Please go through it and tell me whether any provision says that if an IAS officer gets killed, the convict would have to stay in jail for his entire life?"

"There was no such law in any state of the country. Hence, we have removed it in Bihar. He (Anand Mohan) was serving a jail term for more than 15 years. In depth discussions preceded the decision. Since 2017, 22 meetings of remission (Parihar) have taken place in Bihar and 696 prisoners released. A number of inmates were released on my recommendation on Republic Day, Independence Day and birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

He further asked if there is any difference of law required for common people and a government official? Though 27 inmates have been released, why is it that only one person's release is being opposed, he asked.

In 1994, Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district.