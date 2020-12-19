'Will apologise to Didi': TMC MLA who quit makes a U-turn

As Trinamool Congress in West Bengal faces a swarm of resignations, a resigned MLA has changed tack, requesting the party to not accept his resignation and announcing his come-back.

Jitendra Tiwari, within 24 hours of announcing his exit, said he had made a mistake and that he would personally submit an apology to the party supremo and the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation and quit the party in the lines of rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP this week.

Tiwari on Friday met senior leader Arup Biswan and Prashant Kishor at south Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha club and declared his return. Biswas later confirmed this and added, "There are problems in all families but they can be solved,”

Tiwari, on other hand, termed it as a misunderstanding. "It was my mistake. There were some misunderstandings. Whatever I said it was absolutely wrong on my part. I am told that Didi was hurt at my gesture. I cannot do anything that hurts Didi," he said, according to News18

"I will personally meet Mamata didi and seek her apology. I will continue to work for the Trinamool Congress," he added.

This comes at a time of fallout in the Trinamool Congress when Banerjee received two more resignations in the last 48 hours. Two-time Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity and Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta.

West Bengal Assembly elections are due in 2021.