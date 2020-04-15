Will provide financial aid to stranded migrant workers and families from WB: Mamata Banerjee

At a time when the issue of migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown is steadily gaining prominence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the state government would provide financial assistance to such workers from Bengal who are stranded in other states.

She said that financial aid would also be given to families from Bengal who are stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown.

“Despite being a poor state with limited resources we have decided to provide financial aid to migrant workers and families from Bengal who are stranded in other states” said Banerjee. She was addressing media persons at the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, with 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the number of active cases in West Bengal rose to 132 on Wednesday. So far 42 persons have been cured. The information was revealed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha during the press conference.