'Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note political decision like demonetisation,' says Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday alleged that the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation was a "political decision" similar to demonetisation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, stating that the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.
"This (withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes) was a purely political decision like the 2016 demonetisation to protect their (BJP's) political identity but they stand exposed before the masses. Unfortunately, the life span of the Rs 2,000 currency note was just six to seven years," he said at an event here.
Also Read | Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note non-event, will have no impact on economy: Former finance secretary
Soren claimed that over 2 lakh small and medium industries were shut down due to demonetisation.
"Every commodity has a life including cameras and mobile phones but unfortunately the life of the Rs 2,000 currency note lasted for only 6-7 years," he said.
The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time.
The RBI on Friday said it has observed that the Rs 2,000 denomination note was not commonly used for transactions and that the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Leee John throws light on UK black music history
Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch
Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia
Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad
UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos
PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought
Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set
PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary