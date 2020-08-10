Woman ties husband's hands and legs, pours acid on him in Bihar; arrested

In an act that could send shivers down the spine, a woman in Katihar district poured acid on her husband after tying his legs and hands. The woman has been arrested along with her sister and brother-in-law who assisted her in the gruesome act.

The incident took place at Surajpur in Katihar, around 400 kilometres from the State Capital where the couple stayed together. However, of late, the husband Sanjay Kumar Mandal suspected his wife’s extra-marital relationship and charged her with infidelity.

On August 8, Sanjay and his wife had a verbal altercation on the issue which turned into fisticuffs. The woman called her sister and brother-in-law. Together, the trio thrashed Sanjay after tying him. Later, in a fit of rage, Sanjay’s wife reportedly poured acid on him.

The victim was rushed to a referral hospital in a critical state. However, the doctors advised him to be shifted to Sadar Hospital on August 9, where he is presently recuperating.

The locals informed the police which rushed to the place of incident and apprehended the accused.

“We have arrested Bharti Devi, her sister Aarti Mandal and brother-in-law Gopal Mandal after getting a complaint from the victim Sanjay Mandal,” said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Katihar, Amarkant Jha.

Acid attacks on the woman were frequently reported till a few years back. But once the apex court intervened, the number of such cases have come down.

Noted actress Rakhee and lyricist Gulzar’s daughter Meghna Gulzar had recently made a heart-rending movie ‘Chhapaak’ which starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role and dealt with the issue of acid attack and its victims.

However, the Bihar case seems to be a rare one where a woman attacked her hubby with acid.