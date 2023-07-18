EC to issue air time vouchers for AIR, DD campaigns

EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters

The poll body has amended the existing scheme for the use of government-owned electronic media by political parties.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 19:52 ist
A view of Election Commission of India office. Credit: PTI File Photo

The allotment of air time to political parties for campaigning on All India Radio and Doordarshan will now be done online to enhance efficiency, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The poll body has amended the existing scheme for the use of government-owned electronic media by political parties.

This has been done by introducing a provision to issue digital air time vouchers through an information technology platform, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Also Read | 26 opposition parties' joint resolution pitches for conducting caste census

Now, political parties will not be required to send their representatives to the EC or offices of state chief electoral officers to physically collect air time vouchers during elections.

The scheme on free air time was initially brought out in January 1998 and is aimed at ensuring equitable access to government-owned electronic media during elections for campaigning.

Under the scheme, an equitable base time is allotted to each recognised national party and recognised state party uniformly on All India Radio and Doordarshan. Additional time is allotted to the parties on the basis of their poll performance in the last assembly election from the respective states or in the last Lok Sabha polls, as the case may be.

The actual date and time during which the telecasts or broadcasts will be made by the authorised representatives of any party is predetermined by a draw of lot.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Election Commission
EC
All India Radio
Doordarshan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 