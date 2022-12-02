ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's Dy Secy in PMLA case

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Dy Secy in PMLA case

Baghel, last week, stepped up attack on the ED, accusing it of crossing its limits and treating people inhumanely in the state

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Dec 02 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 17:58 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI Photo

The ED on Friday arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary rank officer posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state, official sources said.

Chaurasia, considered a powerful bureaucrat of the state, was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) post her questioning by the federal agency.

The officer was taken for a health checkup after the arrest even as the local media followed her along with the ED team, escorted by CRPF personnel, to the court.

The agency had in October arrested Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the state, and two others, after conducting several raids in the case.

The money laundering investigation, launched after the ED took cognisance of a Income Tax department complaint, pertains to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne is being extorted from every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen."

Baghel, last week while speaking to reporters, stepped up his attack on the ED, accusing the probe agency of crossing its limits and treating people inhumanely in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ED
Chhattisgarh
PMLA
Bhupesh Baghel
India News

What's Brewing

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

 