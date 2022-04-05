ED attaches Sanjay Raut's property in Patra Chawl land scam case

In a development that shook the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

The action against CM’s Man Friday and Shiv Sena trouble-shooter was in connection with a probe into the Rs 1,034-crore floor space index (FSI) fraud at Patra Chawl in Mumbai.

It may be mentioned last month, ED had arrested businessman Pravin Raut, who is known to be close to Raut, in connection with the case, and a few days ago, filed the chargesheet.

“…asatyamev jayate…,” Raut tweeted after the provisional attachment.

असत्यमेव जयते!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 5, 2022

Soon after the development, Raut spoke to Thackeray and NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

“If the allegations are proved, I will leave politics and social life,” said Raut, a veteran journalist-politician, who is the executive editor of Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena. The ED had attached a plot in Alibaug in Raigad district and a flat at Dadar in Mumbai.

