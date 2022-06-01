ED notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
ED sends notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: Cong @DeccanHerald
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 1, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'
Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids
Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital
Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru
Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early
‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’
Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages
DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi
Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala
Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'