Editors Guild moves SC for probe into Pegasus snooping

The Editors Guild of India approached the Supreme Court for an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the alleged Pegasus snoopgate and a disclosure from the Union government on the alleged use of spyware for hacking and electronic surveillance between 2017 and 2021.

The journalists body also sought a direction to monitor the investigation into the procurement and use of spyware, hacking or electronic surveillance tools such as ‘Pegasus’ in India.

It also sought issuance of guidelines on surveillance against Indian citizens and safeguarding journalists from electronic surveillance, spying and hacking.

The plea said surveillance, besides being unconstitutional and illegal, impeded the free flow of ideas and information, and has a chilling effect on public actors holding the government accountable. "This has a severely detrimental impact on the ability of politicians and public officials to freely exercise their freedom of profession," it said.

The petitioner also demanded laying down of guidelines for safeguarding women who worked as journalists from gendered crimes through surveillance, including electronic surveillance, spying and hacking.

Besides, the plea also asked the top court to declare provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Information Technology Act, allowing tapping of phones, as unconstitutional, illegal and void.

So far, five petitions have been filed in the matter namely by advocate M L Sharma, Rajya Sabha CPI-M MP John Brittas, senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar and one by Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and others.

The top court has listed the matter for hearing on August 5.