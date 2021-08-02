'Why is it hard for govt to say if it's an NSO client?'

Why is it difficult for govt to answer whether it's NSO Group's client: Chidambaram

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the Pegasus row

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 21:47 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the Pegasus snooping row, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked why is it so difficult for the government of India to give a straight answer as to whether it is a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group that sells the surveillance spyware.

The former home minister said the NSO Group had 40 governments and 60 agencies as its clients.

"A simple question: was the government of India one of the forty? Why is it so difficult for the government of India to give a straight answer to that simple question?" Chidambaram said.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers -- Prahlad Singh Patel and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw -- businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, and at least 40 journalists are on the list on the leaked database of NSO. It is, however, not established that all the phones were hacked.

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pegasus
BJP
Congress
P Chidambaram
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 