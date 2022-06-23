Eknath Shinde's rebel camp swells after CM Uddhav Thackeray gives up Varsha

Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday left for Guwahati in Assam to join the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati, a close associate of Shinde said.

On Wednesday evening, four MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, had flown to Guwahati. Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai, his associate said.

Last night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Varsha and moved to his family bungalow Matoshree in Bandra.

#WATCH | Assam: Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AkYfw15nhV — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Even though Thackeray left the official bungalow, the MVA partners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - reiterated that there is no question of resigning and there was no threat to the government.

As Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya - who is the state Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister and Tejas, a naturalist and researcher, left Varsha, thousands of Shiv Sainiks raised slogans and cheered him.

Thackeray has offered to resign from the CM post if even a single Shiv Sainik makes the demand face-to-face.

After reaching Guwahati on Wednesday, Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

Shinde has maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reached out to Shiv Sena dissidents with an emotional appeal and offering to quit, even as rebel leader Shinde remained defiant and insisted the party should walk out of the "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA, and claimed the support of "enough number" of MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)