Elderly man jumps into wife’s funeral pyre, burns to death

  • Aug 25 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 17:42 ist
Overpowered by emotions, an elderly man jumped into the burning pyre of his wife and was instantly charred to death in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Sialjodi village in Golamunda block of the district.

Nilamani Sabar (65) suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre of wife Raibari (60), after his four sons and relatives had gone to take a bath in a nearby waterbody as per tradition, a police officer said.

Sabar, who was a former samiti member of his gram panchayat, died on the spot, he said.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death based on the statement of the family members and villagers present at the spot,” Inspector-in-Charge of Kegaon Police Station Damu Paraja said.

“Prima facie it appears that the man took the step due to extreme grief. Further investigation is underway,” he added. 

