Elderly man stabs wife to death, sustains grievous injuries during attack in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Elderly man stabs wife to death

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 06 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 14:12 ist

A 75-year-old retired soldier allegedly stabbed his wife to death and sustained grievous injuries in the attack following a heated argument between the two over a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The elderly couple was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Lalchand Yadav died while undergoing treatment, and his wife Savita, 66, was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

The incident happened in the Bhiwadi town of the district on Friday.

Yadav stabbed his wife and got himself grievously injured in the attack, Bhiwadi Circle Officer Hariram Kumawat said.

According to police, the two were upset as their daughter-in-law had registered a dowry case against her husband and both of them were also named in the FIR.

Their three sons had gone to settle the dowry dispute when the incident occurred, police said. 

murder
Uttar Pradesh
Death
wife

