Elgar Parishad, Koregaon Bhima are not related: NCP's Sharad Pawar tells CM Uddhav Thackeray

  • Feb 16 2020, 13:54pm ist
Shiv Sena's new alliances - NCP and Congress - continued to express displeasure over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima probe to the NIA.

"The Elgar Parishad and Koregaon Bhima are not related [to each other]. The day-long Elgar Parishad was organised to express anger against the government, (sic)" said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. He further mentioned that booking the speakers for sedition was not proper.

It is correct that the Centre has jurisdiction to take over a case but the state's consent should have been taken, he said.

“This isn’t fair. We are partners and such things should be discussed. You may have power but one should use it judiciously. Our ministers are there...they will fight,” said AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in charge of Maharashtra, said.

