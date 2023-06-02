Employer’s health insurance scheme insufficient for LGBTQ+, women, differently-abled: Report

Health insurance that companies offer their employees is insufficient to meet the needs of LGBTQAI+, women employees and disabled people, according to a white paper released on Wednesday by Plum, a health insurance aggregator and platform.

While insurance products for these groups have been traditionally exclusionary, more companies are now offering better coverage, says the report. Of Plum's clients, around 60 per cent offer coverage to their employees for certain procedures like IVF.

However, less than 1 per cent of clients give holistic coverage to people with disabilities. Several congenital diseases, implants, prostheses, paralysis, and conditions like cerebral palsy are not covered.

Also Read | No health insurance for disabled persons despite court order



When it comes to women, less than 25 per cent of Plum's customers offer comprehensive coverage. Many companies offer maternity coverage of Rs 50,000, but coverage should ideally start from Rs 1 lakh, and should include pre- and post-natal complications. The baby should be covered from day 1 as well, says the report.

Very few companies cover gender reassignment surgeries, which cost between Rs 2 to 8 lakh. Mental health support, along with the option for live-in partner coverage, should be given to the LGBTQAI+ community, the report says.

Surrogacy coverage should also be given to these three underrepresented groups, along with IVF for women. Several treatments like HIV and oral chemotherapy are still not part of policies, along with OPD consultations for mental health problems, the report points out.