ED attaches Rs 22.42 cr assets of Iqbal Mirchi family

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 22.42 crore of Iqbal Mirchi family

With this, the ED has attached assets worth Rs 798 crore of Mirchi family

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 17:08 ist
The ED had earlier said that Mirchi was an international drugs dealer and smuggler who had amassed huge wealth. Representative image.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 22.42 crore, including a cinema hall and a hotel in Mumbai, belonging to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi's family in connection with a money laundering case.

Besides the cinema hall and hotel, the assets provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act include an under-construction hotel, a farmhouse, two bungalows and 3.5-acre land.

The attached assets also include deposits kept in seven bank accounts, a statement by the ED said. Mirchi, who died in 2003, was said to be a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was designated a global terrorist.

With this, the ED has attached assets worth Rs 798 crore of Mirchi family, including overseas properties worth Rs 203 crore.

The ED had earlier said that Mirchi was an international drugs dealer and smuggler who had amassed huge wealth and acquired various immovable properties and businesses across the globe. It was alleged that Mirchi "indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai".

The agency had filed a criminal case against Mirchi and his family last year in connection with their alleged illegal dealings in the purchase and sale of costly real estate in Mumbai.

Earlier, the ED had filed a charge-sheet in this case in a Mumbai court last December and the court had issued non-bailable warrants against Mirchi's sons Asif Memon and Junaid Memon and wife Hajra Memon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Enforcement Directorate
Money Laundering
smugglers
Prevention of Money Laundering Act

What's Brewing

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 