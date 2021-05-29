Entry restrictions in Lakshadweep amid Covid-19 surge

Entry restrictions enforced in Lakshadweep amid Covid-19 surge

The fresh restrictions were imposed at a time when many political party leaders from Kerala were planning to visit the island

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 29 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 23:05 ist
All fresh entry permits will be hereafter issued by the additional district magistrate in the collectorate at Kavaratti. Credit: AFP Photo/Representative Image

Amidst the mounting protest against the Lakshadweep administration, fresh restrictions have been imposed on issuing entry permits to the union territory due to Covid-19 surge.

All fresh entry permits will be hereafter issued by the additional district magistrate in the collectorate at Kavaratti. Permits of those already in the islands would be extended by one week and they would have to either return to the mainland or seek a permit from the ADM.

The fresh restrictions were imposed at a time when many political party leaders from Kerala were planning to visit the island to look into the grievances of the islanders. One of the major criticisms against the Praful K Patel-led administration was relaxing Covid protocols, following which many cases were reported in the island. 

