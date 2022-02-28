Explained | How medical students from abroad practise in India

Indian nationals who pursue MBBS courses from foreign universities are required to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in order to receive the license to practice in India.

The FMGE or the Medical Council of India (MCI) Screening Exam is a qualifying exam conducted by the National Board of Examination. In order to appear for the test, the candidate must have pursued the degree from MCI recognised medical colleges.

While clearing the exam is compulsory for all doctors with a foreign medical degree, those having earned their MBBS and post-graduate degrees from US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have been given an exemption. But in order to practice medicine in India post getting the degree, the candidate must be recognised for enrollment as medical practitioners in the country from which they acquired the degree.

More often, due to an increasing demand for medical degree in India, along with cut-throat competition and financial factors, many choose to pursue their MBBS degrees abroad, with Ukraine, Russia and China being some of the most popular destinations.

According to an Embibe data, the total number of applicants for the National Entrance Eligibility Test-UG (NEET-UG) was 16.1 lakh in 2021, while the total number of MBBS seats was just 83,075.

After clearing the FMGE, students are required to undergo a 1-year internship in order to get a permanent registration with MCI. The students can also appear for the NEET-PG test during the internship.

