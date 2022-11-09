Explained: What is the EWS quota? Who can benefit from it?

In a major verdict delivered on Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provides a 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society in jobs and education. So, what exactly is the EWS quota and what are its provisions? Let's take a closer look.

The EWS quota provides reservation quotas to the financially weaker sections of people in the general category. This includes those who are not covered under reservations for the SCs, the STs, and the OBCs and those who earn less than Rs 8 lakh in gross annual family income. The sources of income include earnings from a profession, from agriculture or from a business for the financial year prior to the year of application.

A candidate whose family owns five acres of agricultural land and above or a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above or a residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities is excluded from being identified as an EWS candidate.

How can one claim reservation under EWS quota?

As per the instructions from the Department of Personnel and Training, the benefit of reservation under EWS can be availed upon production of an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a competent authority. The certificate needs to be issued only by gazetted officers of the rank of tehsildar or above. The officer who issues the certificate would do so after carefully verifying all relevant documents following the due process as prescribed by the respective state or union territory. This income certificate will be valid for a year. EWS beneficiaries have to renew their certificates every year.

What are the EWS quota provisions?

The Supreme Court verdict enables people belonging to the economically weaker sections of society to get a 10 per cent reservation in educational institutions and Indian government jobs similar to the OBCs, the SCs and the STs.

