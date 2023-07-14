Exports decline 22% to $32.97 bn in June

Exports in June dropped 22 per cent to $32.97 billion, mainly due to demand slowdown in the global markets from $42.28 bn a year earlier, according to the commerce ministry data.
Imports also declined 17.48 per cent to $53.10 billion in June.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors.
However, he said, the trade deficit during April-June improved by 7.9 pc to USD 57.6 billion from USD 62.6 bn in the same period last year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube