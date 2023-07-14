Exports decline 22% to $32.97 bn in June

Exports decline 22% to $32.97 bn in June

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Exports in June dropped 22 per cent to $32.97 billion, mainly due to demand slowdown in the global markets from $42.28 bn a year earlier, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports also declined 17.48 per cent to $53.10 billion in June.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors.

However, he said, the trade deficit during April-June improved by 7.9 pc to USD 57.6 billion from USD 62.6 bn in the same period last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Exports
Trade deficit
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

 